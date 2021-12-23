Israeli PM, US National Security Advisor meet in Jerusalem to discuss Iran

-
ALSO READ
Iran denies direct talks with US over past months in Vienna nuke talks
US NSA meets Japanese counterpart, discusses Indo-Pacific, China
US considering lifting sanctions on Iran's supreme leader Khamenei
Iran and Syria vow to confront US sanctions imposed on two regional allies
US NSA Jake Sullivan meets French Ambassador at White House
-
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met on Wednesday in Jerusalem and discussed Iran and other strategic issues, according to a statement from Bennett's office.
Sullivan told Bennett that the US and Israel are at "a critical juncture for both countries on a major set of security issues" and should develop a joint strategy, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Israel and the United States stand together," Sullivan said.
For his part, Bennett said that Israel's relationship with the Biden administration is "as strong as ever."
The two also discussed "the negotiations between Iran and the major powers in Vienna, and several additional issues of joint interest to both countries."
The Israeli prime minister said "what happens in Vienna has profound ramifications for the stability of the Middle East and the security of Israel for the upcoming years."
Sullivan arrived in Israel on Tuesday for a series of meetings with Israeli top officials on Iran. On Tuesday night, he met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and he has scheduled meetings with Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defence Minister Benny Gantz.
The US official is also expected to travel to Ramallah to meet Palestinian President Mohammed Abbas to discuss bilateral ties.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU