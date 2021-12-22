Going forward, isolated Covid cases will not disrupt our home series: PCB

-
ALSO READ
Reports of Babar Azam unhappy with T20 World Cup squad incorrect: PCB
PCB announces across the board hike for centrally-contracted players
Didn't do right with us: PCB chief Ramiz Raja on England, NZ pull out
'Impossible right now': New PCB chief on bilateral cricket with India
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala ties the knot with senior officer of PCB
-
Pakistan Cricket Board has said that isolated Covid-19 cases will not lead to postponement or cancellation of any home series in future as cricket has now learnt to co-exist with the dreaded virus.
PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said they have now started to have agreements with touring sides that isolated Covid cases should not lead to any series being postponed or cancelled.
The former Test captain said the PCB agreed to postpone the recent ODI series against West Indies because the visiting side faced an unusual situation with their eight to nine players and support staff testing positive.
Playing international cricket in Covid-19 situation is now a reality and if there are a few cases among players or officials since daily rapid tests are now part of the bio secure protocols it will not disrupt any series, he said.
They (West Indies players) apparently picked up the strain while flying to Pakistan but because they were short on players and strength we decided with the West Indies board to reschedule it to June next year, he said.
Ramiz said the West Indies had also agreed in return to come in 2022 to play the ODI series with a full strength side since they were part of the ICC World Cup qualifiers but they would also tour Pakistan before the 2023 PSL to play a short three T20 series.
The PCB chief supported the idea of touring sides having additional players because in Covid-19 times anyone could end up testing positive.
He agreed that the postponement of the PSL in Karachi early this year because of Covid-19 cases was not good for Pakistan cricket and ruled out any chances of the PCB now having the PSL or home matches anywhere else.
We have learnt it is much more expensive and difficult for us to manage event series anywhere else in Covid times with different restrictions."
He didn't agree that bio secure protocols perhaps needed to be tightened up in Pakistan for international or PSL matches and said already the board was following the same blueprints that are implemented in other cricket playing nations to co-exist with the pandemic.
He said to be careful and prepared the PCB would be hiring a full hotel for the PSL 7 and would book 70-80 rooms so that it reduces chances of players or officials testing positive in the tournament.
He also said that Pakistan had already started preparations for hosting the Asia Cup in 2023 and Champions Trophy in 2025 and saw no reason for India not to tour Pakistan for these major events.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU