'It's an honour to be by your side': Biden tells Zelenskyy at White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked President Joe Biden, U.S. lawmakers and ordinary people of America for their support as he visited the on Wednesday. Biden told Zelenskyy that Ukrainians inspire the world, before the two leaders began an Oval Office summit that was Zelenskyy's first known trip outside his home country since Russia invaded in February.

In a brief remarks before reporters, Biden told Zelenskyy that it's an honor to be by your side and he pledged continued financial, military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Biden also warned that Russia is trying to use winter as a weapon" in the war.

Zelenskyy said he wanted to visit the at an earlier time, but could not. He stressed that the war is not over and that his country faces many challenges in battling Russia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)