Zero Covid-19 deaths, says China, but panic spreads across globe
Business Standard

'It's an honour to be by your side': Biden tells Zelenskyy at White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked President Joe Biden, US lawmakers and ordinary people of America for their support as he visited the White House

Topics
Joe Biden | White House | Volodymyr Zelensky

AP  |  Washington 

US President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House in Washington, US, December 21, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked President Joe Biden, U.S. lawmakers and ordinary people of America for their support as he visited the White House on Wednesday. Biden told Zelenskyy that Ukrainians inspire the world, before the two leaders began an Oval Office summit that was Zelenskyy's first known trip outside his home country since Russia invaded in February.

In a brief remarks before reporters, Biden told Zelenskyy that it's an honor to be by your side and he pledged continued financial, military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Biden also warned that Russia is trying to use winter as a weapon" in the war.

Zelenskyy said he wanted to visit the United States at an earlier time, but could not. He stressed that the war is not over and that his country faces many challenges in battling Russia.

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 07:01 IST

