'It's an honour to be by your side': Biden tells Zelenskyy at White House

-
ALSO READ
Corruption concerns in Ukraine resurface as US-aid inflows amid ongoing war
Planning to buy a house in Delhi? Check factors to consider, other details
White House state dinner draws names from fashion, business, politics
130 Indian-Americans in key positions of Biden administration: White House
India will not be a US ally, it will be another great power: White House
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked President Joe Biden, U.S. lawmakers and ordinary people of America for their support as he visited the White House on Wednesday. Biden told Zelenskyy that Ukrainians inspire the world, before the two leaders began an Oval Office summit that was Zelenskyy's first known trip outside his home country since Russia invaded in February.
In a brief remarks before reporters, Biden told Zelenskyy that it's an honor to be by your side and he pledged continued financial, military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Biden also warned that Russia is trying to use winter as a weapon" in the war.
Zelenskyy said he wanted to visit the United States at an earlier time, but could not. He stressed that the war is not over and that his country faces many challenges in battling Russia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 07:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU