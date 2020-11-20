Italy provides $526,000 aid for UN's Libyan political dialogue program

-
ALSO READ
India-UN Development Partnership Fund supports projects to tackle Covid-19
UN Environment Program calls for adopting sustainable food systems
India's resolution on counter-terrorism adopted at UN General Assembly
Nobel win will further strengthen cooperation with India, says WFP
Sonu Sood receives SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by UNDP
-
The UN Development Program (UNDP) announced that Italy has supported the Libyan political dialogue program by providing a financial aid of 450,000 euros ($526,000 ).
According to a statement released by the UNDP on Thursday, an agreement was signed during the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) held in Tunisia during which Italy provided the aid to the program, reports Xinhua news agency.
The agreement, signed by Deputy General Director/Central Director for the Mediterranean and Middle East countries of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Luca Gori, and UN Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Gerardo Noto, has raised the total fund from Italy to UNDP programs to 14,500,000 euros targeted to support stability, security and prosperity in Libya, said the statement.
"I strongly welcome Italy's steadfast and longstanding support to the UN efforts in Libya," said Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary General Stephanie Williams during the signing ceremony.
"The stabilization of Libya is a strategic priority for Italy. Since the beginning of the crisis, we have been advocating that the only way to ensure Libya's stability, unity and integrity was to pursue political dialogue," said Gori.
"Italy is a key partner of the stabilization facility contributing to recover communities and benefit people affected by conflict all around the country.
"We are looking forward to continue working together for peace and inclusive development in Libya," said Noto.
Under the auspices of the UN, the LPDF took place in Tunis with participation of 75 Libyans representing the social and political spectrum of Libyan society, with the aim of discussing a political roadmap to achieve lasting peace.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU