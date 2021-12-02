Jack Doresy's financial services firm Square changes its name to Block

-
ALSO READ
After leaving Twitter, Jack Dorsey focuses on Square Inc, bitcoin
Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey heckled at Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami
Jack Dorsey-run fintech platform Square to acquire Afterpay for $29 billion
What is blockchain technology and how is India planning to use it?
Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 bn buyout of Australian BNPL giant Afterpay
-
Jack Dorsey''s financial services company Square has announced to change its name to Block, effective from December 10, as the former Twitter CEO renews his focus on Blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
This announcement came after Square Founder Dorsey, who is a staunch supporter of Bitcoin, stepped down as Twitter CEO.
"We built the Square brand for our Seller business, which is where it belongs," said Dorsey.
"Block is a new name, but our purpose of economic empowerment remains the same. No matter how we grow or change, we will continue to build tools to help increase access to the economy," he said in a statement late on Wednesday.
Since its start in 2009, the company has added Cash App, TIDAL, and TBD54566975 as businesses, and the name change creates room for further growth.
As a result of the name change, Square Crypto, a separate initiative of the company dedicated to advancing Bitcoin, will change its name to Spiral, the company announced.
Square helps sellers run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions, business software, and banking services.
With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend, or invest their money in stocks or Bitcoin.
"Block references the neighborhood blocks where we find our sellers, a blockchain, block parties full of music, obstacles to overcome, a section of code, building blocks, and of course, tungsten cubes," the company tweeted.
Square isn't the first major tech company to rebrand this year.A
Facebook changed its corporate branding to Meta just over a month ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU