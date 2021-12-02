At Doha talks, Taliban delegation pleads for unfreezing of Afghan reserves

-
ALSO READ
Afghanistan: China, Taliban hold their first dialogue in Kabul
Afghanistan: Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security
Taliban enter Kabul, say 'don't plan to take the capital by force'
In Kabul, a fearful wait for United States to deliver on evacuation vow
Taliban sweep across Afghanistan's south; take four more cities
-
Taliban delegation has asked US administration to unfreeze Kabul's financial assets enabling it to function as the government as it faces a tough economic crisis in the talks held in Doha, Qatar.
A delegation of US officials led by Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West met a Taliban delegation led by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, according to News International.
Further, the US State Department spokesperson said that the two delegations discussed the international community's ongoing and urgent response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
"The United States remains committed to ensuring that US sanctions do not limit the ability of Afghan civilians to receive humanitarian support from the US government and international community while denying assets to sanctioned entities and individuals," the statement mentioned.
Earlier US has frozen $ 9.5 Billion assets belonging to the Afghan central bank and stopped shipments of cash to the nation.
Taliban's Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said that Afghan FM Muttaqi exchanged views about political, economic, health, education, security and humanitarian issues, including discussions about necessary facilities in banking and liquidity availability.
"The Afghan side assured the US officials about security and sought immediate unconditional unfreezing of Afghan reserves, ending of sanctions and blacklists, and disconnecting humanitarian issues from political considerations," Abdul Balkhi said.
Earlier, the US treasury department has issued general licenses to support the continued flow of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and other activities that support basic human needs.
Afghanistan since the take over of the Taliban in August this year has been struggling financially with their bank's assets being frozen by the US and International Community.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU