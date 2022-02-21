Jaishankar, his French counterpart discuss Ukraine situation, Indo-Pacific

-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held wide-ranging and productive talks here with France Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and both sides discussed cooperation, Ukraine situation and Indo-Pacific.
Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Arrived in Paris. Held wide-ranging and productive talks with FM Jean-Yves Le Drian. Discussions on bilateral cooperation, Ukraine situation, Indo-Pacific and JCPOA reflected our deep trust & global partnership. Look forward to participating in EU Ministerial Forum on Indo- Pacific."
Jaishankar on Sunday began his three-day visit to France. He will attend the EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, amid China assertiveness in the region, on February 22, an initiative of the French Presidency of the European Council.
The EAM will also hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from the EU and other Indo-Pacific countries on the sidelines of the Forum. He will also give an address at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).
This visit comes after Jaishankar participated in Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2022 in Germany and held a series of meeting with ministers from Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world.
