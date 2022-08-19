Russian attack in Ukraine's Kharkiv likely aimed to divert troops: UK

-
Russia's consistent shelling of Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, is probably aimed at keeping significant troop numbers there, "to prevent them from being employed as a counter-attack force elsewhere", according to the UK's Ministry of Defence.
At least 12 civilians were killed in Russian strikes on residential areas of the city on Wednesday, the ministry wrote in its latest intelligence update on Twitter.
It noted that Kharkiv is within range of most Russian artillery types, reports dpa news agency.
"Multiple rocket launchers and generally inaccurate area weapons have caused devastation across large parts of the city," the defence intelligence update said.
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began at the end of February, the British government has regularly published details of its latest intelligence on the conflict.
Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
