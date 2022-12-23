JUST IN
Japan's MUFG Bank extends Rs 450 cr credit facility to Tata Power
China's soaring Covid-19 infections push economic activity off a cliff
Australia looks to double trade with India as Chinese restrictions bite
US Senate passes $1.7 trillion spending bill to fund govt, aid Ukraine
Defence chiefs of US, India discuss global security, bilateral cooperation
Japan upgrades GDP growth forecast to 1.5% for fiscal year 2022-23
China finds microchip acquisition difficult due to US-imposed barriers
Germany nationalises Uniper after EU approval to prevent gas shortage
Canada's CPI rises 6.8% in Nov, prices rise 5.4% on yearly basis: Report
IRS policy mandatory presidential audit policy goes under spotlight
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
World shares mixed before updates on US consumer spending, durable goods
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Japan approves 2023 draft budget at $ 862 bn with record defence allocation

Japanese govt approved a draft budget for the next fiscal year for a record 114,38 trillion yen with a record-high defence budget in the amount of 6.8 trillion yen, Japanese media reported on Friday

Topics
Japan | economy | International News

ANI  Asia 

Japan
Japan

The Japanese government approved a draft budget for the next fiscal year for a record 114,38 trillion yen (USD 862 billion) with a record-high defence budget in the amount of 6.8 trillion yen, Japanese media reported on Friday.

Japan's military spending amounted to 5 .4 trillion yen in 2022, which is about 1.24 per cent of GDP, Kyodo news agency reported.

The growth of the defence budget is connected with the government's decision to ensure an increase in defence spending to 2 per cent of the country's gross domestic product by 2027, which is approximately 11 trillion yen per year.

The draft budget for the year 2023-2024 also provides for the allocation of about 3 trillion yen to ensure future defence capability and weapons development.

Now the draft budget will be sent to the Japanese Parliament for consideration.

According to Kyodo news, the defence budget rose to 6.8 trillion yen, including costs related to the realignment of U.S. forces stationed in Japan. That was a sharp climb from 5.4 trillion yen in the current fiscal year, the report added.

In a bid to make up for the increase in defence spending, the Japanese government has decided to raise taxes, cut spending in other areas and tap surplus funds.

Japan is finding itself in the midst of the most severe and complex security environment since the end of WWII with mounting threats from China and North Korea.

Japan has responded with what they call a "major shift" in defence policy. The new strategy does away with decades of precedent to acquire counter-strike capabilities, with a special focus on a free and open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

Japan is planning to build a multilayered network among its allies and like-minded countries, expand it, and strengthen deterrence.

Utilizing frameworks such as the Japan-US-ROK, and Japan-US-Australia, Japan plans to enhance security cooperation with Australia, India, the ROK, European countries, ASEAN countries, Canada, NATO, EU, and others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Japan

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 20:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.