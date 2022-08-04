JUST IN
Maharashtra logs 1,862 Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths; active tally now 12,077

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,862 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, which took the tally to 80,53,965 and the toll to 1,48,124, an official said.

Coronavirus | Maharashtra | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash
Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,862 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, which took the tally to 80,53,965 and the toll to 1,48,124, an official said.

The state had added 1,932 cases to its tally and seven to the toll a day earlier.

The seven deaths comprise two each in Mumbai, Pune and Satara and one in Thane, he said.

Mumbai accounted for 410 of the new cases, the health department official added.

So far, 78,93,764 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 2,099 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active tally of 12,077, he said.

State health department data showed that the coronavirus recovery rate was 98.01 per cent.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in Maharashtra reached 8,33,21,005 after 40,123 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, it revealed.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Total cases 80,53,965; fresh cases 1,862, death toll 1,48,124; recoveries 78,93,764; active cases 12,077; total tests 8,33,21,005.

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 20:42 IST

