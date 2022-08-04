Maharashtra logs 1,862 Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths; active tally now 12,077

-
ALSO READ
Data story: India logs 58,077 new cases; active cases see steady decline
Maha records 2,229 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally at 16,553
Maha logs 50% drop in new Covid cases at 1,515; active tally below 22k
Solara Active Pharma tanks 20%, hits 52-week low on weak Q3 results
Maharashtra logs 2,369 new Covid cases, 5 deaths; active tally at 25,570
-
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,862 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, which took the tally to 80,53,965 and the toll to 1,48,124, an official said.
The state had added 1,932 cases to its tally and seven to the toll a day earlier.
The seven deaths comprise two each in Mumbai, Pune and Satara and one in Thane, he said.
Mumbai accounted for 410 of the new cases, the health department official added.
So far, 78,93,764 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 2,099 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active tally of 12,077, he said.
State health department data showed that the coronavirus recovery rate was 98.01 per cent.
The overall number of coronavirus tests in Maharashtra reached 8,33,21,005 after 40,123 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, it revealed.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Total cases 80,53,965; fresh cases 1,862, death toll 1,48,124; recoveries 78,93,764; active cases 12,077; total tests 8,33,21,005.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 20:42 IST