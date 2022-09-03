Japan experiences 2nd hottest summer on record since 2010, says report

-
ALSO READ
Challenges faced by island states amid climate change key focus of CDRI: PM
Pakistan fatal flooding has hallmarks of warming induced by climate change
Climate change may increase risk of new infectious diseases by 2070
Fossil fuel backers overshadow MENA climate change talks in Dubai
Heat waves, floods, rains sign of India's climate change battle: Experts
-
Japan's weather agency on Saturday said the country has just experienced its second-hottest summer on record, after seeing record-breaking temperatures.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) recently issued a report based on data from June to August, noting that the average temperature was 0.91 degrees centigrade warmer than usual, which marked the second highest after 2010 since record-keeping began in 1898.
The mercury skyrocketed especially in eastern and western Japan, and the Okinawa and Amami regions, reports Xinhua news agency citing the JMA as saying.
The city of Isesaki, north of Tokyo, reported the country's highest-ever temperature in June at 40.2 degrees, beating the previous June record of 39.8 set in 2011.
The JMA said the average sea surface temperature in waters near Japan this summer was 0.8 degrees warmer than usual, the highest figure since record-keeping began in 1982, tying with 2001 and 2016.
The rise in temperature was owing to a Pacific high-pressure system that extended mainly over waters south of Japan, and global warming may have been a factor, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday, citing weather officials.
Record temperatures are likely to become more frequent due to global warming, said NHK.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU