JUST IN
UN calls for restoration of university rights for Afghanistan women
UN Deputy urges nations to consider forces for Haiti to restore security
Infection rate could be over 50% in Beijing, situation critical: Report
Japan adopts new policy to promote use of nuclear power to tackle energy
Study finds how long Covid causes smell loss for months, even years
Fiji calls military to maintain security after close election is disputed
China likely seeing 1 mn Covid infections, 5,000 virus deaths every day
Indonesia starts implementation of Second-Home Visa to attract investors
Argentina govt defends chaotic parade to welcome team post FIFA WC win
US Dy Secy discusses Pak's efforts to recover from floods with FM Bilawal
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
UN calls for restoration of university rights for Afghanistan women
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Japan's Board of Audit finds Tokyo Olympic costs 20% higher than announced

The cost of the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics is 20 per cent higher than organisers said when they announced officials figures more than a year ago, according to a report by the Board of Audit of Japan

Topics
Japan | 2020 Tokyo olympics

AP  |  Tokyo 

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Olympics Torch

The cost of the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics is 20 per cent higher than organisers said when they announced officials figures more than a year ago, according to a report by the Board of Audit of Japan.

The report, which was released this week, said there was a lack of full disclosure and transparency on the part of the government and the organising committee.

The audit put the cost at 1.7 trillion yen (USD 12.9 billion). Organisers last year put that figure at 1.42 trillion yen (USD 10.7 billion at today's exchange rate but USD 13 billion at the time).

The government, if its significant involvement is expected, should make a timely disclosure of total spending or an estimation," the audit report said.

"It should set up a system that allows full disclosure to contribute to the people's understanding about the hosting and execution of the event.

Last year, organizers used a rate of 109 yen to the dollar to list the official cost, putting 1.42 trillion yen at USD 13 billion. At that rate, the new price is USD 15.5 billion.

Organisers do not disclose the exchange rate they use for payments denominated in dollars.

The audit report comes the same week that Sapporo city officials and the Japanese Olympic Committee said they are pausing their bid for the the 2030 Winter Games.

Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto said the bid is being paused not scrapped because of damage done by the Tokyo Olympic bid-rigging scandal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Japan

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 18:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.