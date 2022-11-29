JUST IN
Business Standard

Japan's PM seeks to increase defence budget to 2% of GDP in fiscal 2027

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has required cabinet Ministers to increase the nation's defence budget to around 2 per cent of GDP in the fiscal year of 2027

IANS  |  Tokyo 

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets the press at his office in Tokyo, after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara (Photo: Reuters)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo: Reuters)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has required cabinet Ministers to increase Japan's defence budget to around 2 per cent of GDP in the fiscal year of 2027.

As Japan moves to expand its defence budget in the year starting April 2027, Kishida gave those instructions to Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Monday.

This is the first time that the Prime Minister has stated the specific level of defence costs, local media reported.

Japan's initial budget for fiscal 2022 accounted for 1 per cent of GDP at 5.4 trillion yen (nearly $39.3 billion), Xinhua news agency reported.

The government will determine the budget size and secure funding over the following five years by the end of December, seeking a change in Japan's post-World War II security strategy, according to Nikkei Asia.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 06:49 IST

`
