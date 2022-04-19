Japan to participate in video call with US, other allies to discuss Ukraine

-
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take part in a secure video call with US President Joe Biden and other leaders, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday.
"Participation of Prime Minister Kishida in this conversation is planned. We intend to express our firm position on the situation in Ukraine," Matsuno said at a press conference.
On Monday, the White House said that Biden will "convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable." The video call will start at 13:45 GMT on Tuesday.
On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.
Japan has sanctioned 499 Russian individuals, including top-level officials and businesspersons, nine banks and about 40 organizations. Moreover, 130 Russian entities were banned from exports of semiconductors, lasers, software, jet engines and oil refinery equipment. Japan has also banned the exports of luxury goods to Russia.
