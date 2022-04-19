Zelensky hands over Ukraine's EU membership questionnaire to EU envoy

-
ALSO READ
Retreating Russian troops leave many mines behind: Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy
NATO invites Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address summit virtually
NATO yet to show what it can do to save people: Ukraine's Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Russian oil ban key step to peace, seeks support from countries
Zelenskyy urges world to respond to torture as Russia continues atrocities
-
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has handed over a questionnaire aimed at achieving his country's candidate status for the European Union (EU) membership to the EU Ambassador Matti Maasikas, the presidential press service said.
"Today is one of the stages for our country in joining the EU, the aspiration that our people are striving for and fighting for," Zelensky said at the handover ceremony in Kiev.
The people of Ukraine are united by the goal to become a part of the EU, Zelensky stressed, noting that the prompt work on providing a questionnaire to Ukraine is an important signal for Kiev, Xinhua news agency reported.
"We believe that we will gain support and become a candidate for accession," Zelensky said.
For his part, Maasikas said that Ukraine's answers to the questionnaire will be analysed "very quickly".
Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said that Kiev has sent the first part of a questionnaire, which covers political and economic spheres, to the European Commission.
The other part, which assesses the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with the EU laws, will be sent to the European Commission soon, Stefanishyna said.
On February 28, Zelensky signed an official appeal to the EU asking for the accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen handed over a questionnaire to Zelensky during her visit to Kiev on April 8.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU