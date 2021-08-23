Japan to send military planes to Kabul to evacuate Japanese

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
The Taliban: what could its return to power mean for Afghanistan?
Taliban takes over Kabul, president Ashraf Ghani flees the country
US tells Taliban not to hinder military's evacuation from Kabul
Taliban triumphs: History turns full-circle in Afghanistan
-
Japan will send three military aircraft to Afghanistan starting Monday to evacuate Japanese citizens and local staff as security deteriorates following the Taliban takeover, officials said.
Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the planes will pick up Japanese nationals and Afghans who worked for the Japanese Embassy and development agencies.
The local situation is rapidly becoming fluid ... and we are doing everything we can to get them out of the country, Kishi said.
The area around Kabul's international airport remains filled with thousands of people trying to flee the country after the Taliban takeover.
Japan closed its Kabul embassy on August 15 and set up a temporary office in neighbouring Turkey two days later, but local employees at the embassy and other Japan-related organisations remain in Afghanistan.
Kishi declined to say how many people will be evacuated, citing security reasons.
He said Japan plans to finish the evacuation before the August 31 deadline for the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Earlier Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said US troops in Afghanistan are conducting aviation controls and flights are operating safely.
He said there is no sign of interference by the Taliban so far.
Japan dispatched a military transport plane to South Sudan to evacuate Japanese diplomats during that country's unrest in 2016.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU