Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin postpones New Glenn debut to Q4 2022

-
ALSO READ
Bezos says Blue Origin will take the first woman to moon's surface
Jeff Bezos' Blue origin launches NASA's new lunar-landing tech into space
NASA in talks with US space startup to secure 1 Soyuz seat
Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on US polls
SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts closes in on international space station
-
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's aerospace company Blue Origin is delaying the maiden flight launch of its New Glenn rocket to the fourth quarter of 2022. The flight was earlier scheduled for sometime this year.
The decision comes after the company lost out on a key Pentagon project to rival firms United Launch Alliance and Elon Musk's SpaceX.
Blue Origin on Thursday said that its team has been in contact with all of its customers to ensure that the new schedule meets their launch needs.
"This updated maiden flight target follows the recent Space Force decision to not select New Glenn for the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 2 Launch Services Procurement (LSP)," the company said, adding that it remains committed to serving the US national defence mission.
Named after astronaut John Glenn, New Glenn is a partially reusuable heavy-lift rocket designed to launch commercial satellites and national security payloads.
The company said that New Glenn is proceeding to fulfill its current commercial contracts, pursue a large and growing commercial market, and enter into new civil space launch contracts.
Recent milestones include completion of a New Glenn first stage mockup simulator, completion of a structural test facility, and hardware milestones for tanks, stage modules, and composite fairings.
Blue Origin has invested more than $2.5 billion in facilities and infrastructure at all sites, including $1 billion invested in the rebuild of historic LC-36, which is nearing completion.
--IANS
gb/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU