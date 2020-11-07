Nawaz Sharif a 'jackal' trying to create 'rebellion' in Pak Army: PM Khan

-
ALSO READ
Imran Khan slams Nawaz Sharif for accusing army chief of rigging elections
Pakistan HC slams Nawaz Sharif for failing to appear before court
Terrible atmosphere to play bilateral cricket with India: Imran Khan
Pak court issues bailable arrest warrant against Nawaz Sharif in land case
Pakistan fails to execute Nawaz Sharif's arrest warrant in Britain
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday lashed out at three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif, describing him as a "jackal" who is trying to create "rebellion" in the Army by accusing it of involvement in the country's politics and calling for a change in the military as well as the ISI leadership.
Sharif, the 70-year-old supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who was ousted from power in 2017 by the apex court on graft charges, had last month for the first time directly named Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI head Lt Gen Faiz Hameed for interfering in the general elections of 2018 to ensure victory of Khan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU