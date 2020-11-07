Nawaz Sharif a 'jackal' trying to create 'rebellion' in Pak Army: PM Khan

on Saturday lashed out at three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif, describing him as a "jackal" who is trying to create "rebellion" in the Army by accusing it of involvement in the country's and calling for a change in the military as well as the ISI leadership.

Sharif, the 70-year-old supreme leader of the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who was ousted from power in 2017 by the apex court on graft charges, had last month for the first time directly named Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI head Lt Gen Faiz Hameed for interfering in the general elections of 2018 to ensure victory of Khan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)