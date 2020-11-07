Haj pilgrims must submit Covid-19 negative report prior to journey in 2021

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca
Saudi Arabia announces readiness for Haj season amid Covid-19 pandemic
Indian pilgrims will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020, says Naqvi
Saudi to allow 'very limited' hajj pilgrims as coronavirus precaution
Delhi: 36 police personnel suspended for dereliction of duty on Eid al-Adha
-
Haj pilgrims will have to submit
COVID-19 negative report 72 hours prior to their journey to Saudi Arabia in 2021, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday.
After holding a meeting with the Haj Committee and other stake-holders, the minister for minority affairs told reporters that December 10 is the last date for submitting applications for Haj pilgrimage 2021.
"The applicants can apply online, off-line or through Haj mobile application as well. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, we are making it mandatory for all the pilgrims to submit their COVID-19 negative report of RT-PCR test. The date of testing should be 72 hours prior to boarding a flight to Saudi Arabia," he said.
Naqvi also said embarking points for Haj 2021 have been reduced to ten in view of the COVID-19 situation and the feedback received from Air India and other agencies.
Previously, there were 21 such embarking locations across the country.
He said the ten boarding spots are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Srinagar.
Naqvi said applications filled for Haj 2020 by women in "without mehram (male companion)" category are valid for Haj 2021 as well.
"Besides, new applications are also being accepted from women who want to perform Haj 2021 without mehram," he said.
The minister also said Muslim women applying in "without mehram" category will be exempted from the lottery system.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU