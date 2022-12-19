Jordan signs MoU with Arab Mining Company for gold, lithium exploration

Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Arab Mining Company to explore and in southern .

The Arab Mining Company will explore in an area of 50 square km in Jabal Mubarak in Aqaba of and will explore in an area of 35 square km in Wadi Araba's Finan area, according to a statement by the Ministry released on Sunday.

It added that exploration works will continue for 12 months, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh stressed the importance of the deal, adding that it will help boost the mining sector and help create jobs.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)