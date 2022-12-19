Jordan signs MoU with Arab Mining Company for gold, lithium exploration

-
Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Arab Mining Company to explore lithium and gold in southern Jordan.
The Arab Mining Company will explore gold in an area of 50 square km in Jabal Mubarak in Aqaba of Jordan and will explore lithium in an area of 35 square km in Wadi Araba's Finan area, according to a statement by the Ministry released on Sunday.
It added that exploration works will continue for 12 months, Xinhua news agency reported.
Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh stressed the importance of the deal, adding that it will help boost the mining sector and help create jobs.
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 08:33 IST
