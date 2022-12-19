Iran to launch two homegrown telecom satellites by March 2023: Minister

Iran's Communication and Information Technology Minister, Issa Zarepour has said the country will launch at least two homegrown satellites into space by March 20, 2023, which is the end of the Iranian calendar year.

Making the remarks in an interview with official news agency IRNA, Zarepour on Sunday said that in addition to the two communication satellites Nahid 1 and Nahid 2, are to be launched later, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two satellites are both produced by the Iranian Space Research Centre, with Nahid 1 unveiled in late January 2017.

Nahid 2 is an improved version of the series, designed to be put into an orbit 500 km above the Earth. With a two-year lifespan, it has a three-axis control system and a propulsion system for orbital maneuvers.

The Minister's announcement came after and on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to expand space industry cooperation.

also succeeded in launching the Qaem 100 three-stage solid fuel suborbital carrier in November, and the Khayyam into space from the Baikonur space station in Kazakhstan by Russia's Soyuz carrier rocket in August.

