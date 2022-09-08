Kamala Harris to attend state funeral of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe

-
US Vice President Kamala Harris would travel to Tokyo to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27.
Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was fatally shot on July 8 while the 67-year-old leader was delivering a campaign speech in western Japan ahead of the House of Councillors election on July 10.
Harris would be travelling to Tokyo on behalf of US President Joe Biden to lead the Presidential delegation to the state funeral of Abe, according to her spokesperson Kirsten Allen.
Apart from Harris, the funeral is likely to be attended by a galaxy of world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
From Tokyo, she would be travelling to Seoul for meetings with the South Korean leaders.
The travel schedule is from September 25 to September 29.
Her visit will honour the legacy of Prime Minister Abe and underscore the importance of his leadership in championing the alliance between the United States and Japan and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific, Allen said.
According to Allen, in both Tokyo and Seoul, Vice President Harris will meet with senior government officials and civil society representatives in a series of engagements.
"The meetings will highlight the strength of the United States' alliances with Japan and the Republic of Korea, their enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and our shared economic and security interests in the region and around the world," she said.
