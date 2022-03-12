Kyiv regime is destroying evidence of biological weapons, says Russia

-
Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow confirmed facts revealed during the military operation that prove the Kyiv regime is destroying evidence of military biological programmes.
"We confirm facts revealed during the special military operation in Ukraine, which prove that the Kyiv regime has been destroying the evidence of military biological programmes Kyiv was implementing. They were funded by @DeptofDefense," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
She said that the Western states are posing a threat to the citizens of Russia, Ukraine, and all of Europe by supporting the Ukraine nuclear facilities.
"Carrying out attacks against their own nuclear facilities is already becoming a hallmark of the Ukrainian leadership. Kyiv, as well as the American masters of Vladimir Zelenskyy and the US vassals in NATO, are the ones to blame for this. Without such support, these provocations would be pointless," the diplomat said, according to TASS News Agency.
"The Western political adventurers, who encourage Zelenskyy's actions, endanger the lives of not only the citizens of Ukraine and Russia but of all of Europe," the spokeswoman said, as per TASS.
