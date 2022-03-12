Biden names Indian-origin activist Shefali Razdan as envoy to Netherlands

-
ALSO READ
Storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain; rescue efforts on
US: States learning how many Afghan evacuees coming their way
Joe Biden supporters 'apoplectic' one year into his presidency
Heavy overnight rains leave 2 dead in submerged car in California
Biden promises help to Americans affected by weekend's deadly storms
-
US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan Duggal as his envoy to the Netherlands, according to the White House.
An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been raised in Cincinnati, Chicago, New York and Boston.
The White House made the announcement on Friday along with several other key administrative and diplomatic positions.
Duggal, a mother of two, is an experienced political activist, women's rights advocate and human rights campaigner, the White House said.
She is a former Presidential Appointee to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Council and continues to serve as a Western Regional Advisor.
Duggal is a San Francisco Committee member of Human Rights Watch, a member of the Wake Forest University Leadership and Character Council, and served on the National Board of Directors for Emily's List.
She received an MA in Political Communication from New York University. She also studied Mass Communication at Miami University.
Duggal is the recipient of numerous civic awards, including being recognised with the Western Regional Leadership Award by the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, as a Community Hero by the California State Assembly, and as one of the Most Powerful Women in California by the National Diversity Council.
She served as National Co-Chair of Women for Biden, and as a Deputy National Finance Chair at the Democratic National Committee, the White House said.
Duggal had been active in Barack Obama's 2008 Presidential campaign and had also been associated with Hillary Clinton's Presidential campaign where she was a member of her campaign's Northern California Steering Committee and the Women for Hillary Committee.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU