Poland's Warsaw, Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
15 EU nations to resettle Afghan refugees to prevent irregular immigration
Over 520,000 Ukranian refugees have fled since Russian invasion of Ukraine
More than 1 million refugees leave Ukraine for Poland amid Russian invasion
Canada will take as many Ukraine refugees as it can: Justin Trudeau
Ukrainian refugees receive EU protection for up to 3 years: German Ministry
-
Ukraine's border guard service has said that Poland's Warsaw and Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine.
Since Russia's military operation began in Ukraine, thousands and thousands of people of Ukraine are fleeing to different countries. Most of the border-sharing countries have warmly accepted refugees from Ukraine.
Over the course of two weeks, about 100,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Krakow, and 200,000 in Warsaw. But now, both of the cities are not able to accept refugees.
Even, in Romania, a total of 343,515 Ukrainian citizens have entered the country, of which 258,844 have since proceeded onward to other countries, while over 84,000 Ukrainians are currently staying in Romania, American Broadcaster CNN citing Romania official reported on Thursday [local time].
Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU