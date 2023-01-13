JUST IN
Large tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Selma, Alabama in US
Britain and Japan sign pact to allow two-way military deployments
WHO issues a 'medical product alert' for Marion Biotech cough syrup
Electric vehicles look poised for slower sales growth this year: Report
UAE names oil company chief Sultan al-Jaber to lead UN COP28 climate talks
NASA's Chandra observatory helps dig out black holes previously buried
NASA's Webb telescope spots its first Earth-like exoplanet: Researchers
Brazil insurrection: How so many people came to attack their own govt
Brazil mega-protest against Lula da Silva fizzles as authorities crackdown
Joe Biden's legal team finds more documents with classified markings
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Apple cuts CEO Tim Cook's pay by more than 40% to $49 million in 2023
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Large tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Selma, Alabama in US

A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South

Topics
United States | Alabama | storm

AP  |  Selma (US) 

Alabama tornado
Photo: Twitter (@GlobalNews77)

A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" caused damage as it moved through Selma. The weather service issued a tornado emergency for several counties just north of the capital city of Montgomery as the same storm system moved eastward.

The weather service said there were numerous reports of tree and structural damage in Selma.

There were multiple tornado warnings issued Thursday in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee as the storm system moved through the region.

In Kentucky, the National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed that an EF-1 tornado struck Mercer County and said crews were surveying damage in a handful of other counties. There were reports of downed trees, power outages and other scattered damage from storms that moved through the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United States

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 08:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.