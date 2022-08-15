Large weapon and ammunition cache discovered in Afghanistan's Kunar

A large cache of and ammunition has been discovered in Afghanistan's eastern province of Kunar, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Contents of the cache include 31 light and heavy arms, 18,206 different kinds of bullets, 142 hand-grenades, four walkie-talkie radios and two rocket launchers, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement by the ministry.

The Taliban-run caretaker administration has committed to collecting and ammunition from illegal armed persons as part of the efforts to stabilise security in the country after taking over power in mid-August last year.

A few weeks ago, a similar weapon cache packed with scores of and ammunition was discovered in the northern Takhar province.

--IANS

int/shs

