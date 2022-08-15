On eve of I-Day, Biden calls India and US 'indispensable partners'

-
ALSO READ
76th Independence Day LIVE: PM Modi unfurls the Tricolour at Red Fort
India at 75: How was August 15 chosen as India's Independence Day?
75th Independence Day - Quotes, Wishes and WhatsApp Status
75 years of Independence: No holiday in Uttar Pradesh on Aug 15 this year
75th Independence Day: Flag Hoisting Time and full Event details
-
US President Joe Biden on Sunday called India and the US "indispensable partners" on the eve of the 75th anniversary of India's independence.
"The United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," Biden said in a statement.
As the two countries also celebrate 75 years of establishing diplomatic ties, the US President said further, "India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the US-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity."
The two countries are also bound by "deep bonds" between their people, he added with a shout out to "the vibrant Indian-American community in the US (that) has made us a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger Nation".
Biden concluded his statement saying, "I am confident that in the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world."
--IANS
yashwant/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU