At G20 meeting, Indonesia calls for global fund to develop cultural economy

The Indonesian government has called on the Group of 20 (G20) members to collect a global fund initiative for the recovery of art and culture as an effort to develop the cultural economy.
The initiation was put forward on Monday by Hilmar Farid, Director General of Culture of the Education, Culture, Research and Technology Ministry during the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting (G20 CMM) in Magelang Regency, Indonesia's Central Java province.
"Cultures are not only about cultural artifacts or objects, but also cultural actors or artists that create, maintain, and preserve the cultures," Farid said, adding that the G20 members need to listen to the voice and aspiration of cultural practitioners and realise a policy that can accommodate their aspirations, Xinhua news agency reported.
He said that the G20 CMM was expected to bolster the role of culture in the efforts to preserve the planet, he said.
"This can be achieved through real actions, so that sustainable living practices can support economic recovery," he added.
The Minister of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology, Nadiem Anwar Makarim said on Sunday in the opening remark of the G20 CMM that Indonesia was committed to pushing for collaboration in practicing sustainable living, and accelerating empowerment and development of the cultural economy.
--IANS
int/khz/
