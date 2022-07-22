N Korea ready to conduct nuclear test 'at any time': S Korean Prez

-
ALSO READ
South Korea's next leader Yeol faces escalating North's nuclear threat
US, S Korea say will consider expanding military drills to deter N Korea
S Korea President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol holds phone conversation with Biden
N Korea nuclear threat tops agenda for Biden-Yoon meeting in Seoul
Japan FM cautiously welcomes South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol
-
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday that North Korea is ready to conduct a nuclear test at any time it decides.
Yoon was responding to a reporter's question about the US Department of Defence's assessment that the North has completed preparations to carry out a nuclear test as early as within the month, Yonhap news agency reported.
"We believe that not only at the end of this month, but ever since my inauguration, it's fully ready and able to do it whenever it decides," he told reporters as he arrived for work.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU