N Korea ready to conduct nuclear test 'at any time': S Korean Prez

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday that is ready to conduct a at any time it decides.

Yoon was responding to a reporter's question about the US Department of Defence's assessment that the North has completed preparations to carry out a as early as within the month, Yonhap news agency reported.

"We believe that not only at the end of this month, but ever since my inauguration, it's fully ready and able to do it whenever it decides," he told reporters as he arrived for work.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)