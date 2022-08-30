Russia struggling to recruit soldiers for Ukraine: US Defense official

-
ALSO READ
Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen Russian attacks
New Russian offensive strikes Ukraine, nuclear power plant still in focus
Russian President Putin reaffirms goal of capturing Ukraine's Donbas region
UN expresses concern over possible trials of Ukrainian prisoners of war
No evidence of Indian companies bypassing Russian sanctions: US official
-
Russia is struggling to find more soldiers to fight in Ukraine, according to a senior US Defense official on Monday (local time).
The Hill quoting the Defense official reported that the US government doesn't think Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent effort to increase the size of his military by more than 130,000 troops will succeed.
Last week, Putin signed a decree to boost Russia's combat personnel from 1.9 million to 2.04 million starting next year.
As per the US official, Russia has historically not met personnel end strength targets.
They added that prior to Russia's action in Ukraine on February 24, the country "may have already been 150,000 personnel short of their million personnel goal" and trying to expand recruitment efforts by eliminating the upper age limit for new recruits and recruiting prisoners.
The official also noted that many of the recruits of the Russian side have been observed as older, unfit and ill trained.
"Many of these new recruits have been observed as older, unfit and ill trained. So what this all suggests to us is that any additional personnel Russia is able to muster by the end of the year may not, in fact, increase overall Russian ... combat power," the official said.
Meanwhile, the US Defense Department has started sending the shipment of weapons to Ukraine by sea. Ships are able to transport large quantities of cargo, despite being slower than aircraft, which could allow Kyiv to build up a bigger weapons arsenal, according to media reports.
Earlier, the United States announced a new USD 2.98 billion package of military aid for Ukraine, which includes six additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which finances the US defense industry to boost production of certain weapons.
Most of the previous security packages for Ukraine were presidential drawdown packages that sent weapons and equipment from the US national defense stockpile. However, the United States does not have NASAMS in stock that are immediately available for Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU