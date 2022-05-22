Magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolts Philippines, no casualties reported so far

-
ALSO READ
Tsunami threat recedes from huge Pacific undersea volcanic eruption
Volcanic ash delays aid to Tonga after damage from volcanic eruption
Tsunami alert for Japan Pacific coast after volcanic eruption in Tonga
Philippine volcanic institute raises alert level for Taal volcano
Two earthquakes of magnitude 3.5 and 3.8 hit parts of North East
-
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 jolted Batangas province on the main Philippine island of Luzon on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
The institute said the quake, which occurred at 5:50 a.m., hit at a depth of 132 km, about 21-km northwest of Calatagan town.
The tremor was also felt in Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan and Oriental Mindoro, Xinhua news agency reported.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
The institute added that the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks and can cause damage.
The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU