Russia publishes list of 963 Americans permanently banned from entry

The Russian Foreign Ministry has unveiled a long list of 963 US citizens, who are permanently barred from entering Russia, including previously named US President Joe Biden.
The blacklist was formed in response to constantly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the United States, the Ministry said on Saturday in a statement, adding that the hostile actions, which boomerang against Washington itself, will continue to receive a proper response.
Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that 26 Canadian nationals are permanently banned from entering Russia in retaliation to Ottawa's anti-Russian sanctions, including the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Xinhua news agency reported.
