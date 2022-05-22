Pakistani FM Bhilawal Bhutto Zardari visits China for bilateral talks

-
At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pay an official visit to China from May 21 to 22, according to a press release by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
This would be the Minister's first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office in April, the Ministry said, adding that it is "part of the high-level exchanges between the two sides".
The visit coincides with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, it added.
It said the two sides will have extensive discussions over the development of bilateral relations and cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.
In a letter addressing a ceremony on Saturday to celebrate the 71st anniversary of bilateral ties between Pakistan and China, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said it is the constant desire of Pakistan to elevate the friendship and mutual trust with China to new heights.
