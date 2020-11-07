Magnitude 6.2 earthquake recorded over 600 miles southeast of Tokyo

-
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday near the Japanese island of Chichijima in the Ogasawara archipelago over 600 miles southeast of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers (more than 6 miles).
No tsunami alert has been declared. There is also no information about any damages and victims due to the earthquake.
Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.
