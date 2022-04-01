MakerMax develops testing devices, algorithms to tackle battery fires

-
-
Canada-based startup MakerMax said it has developed testing devices and algorithms that can arrest battery fires and consequent loss of property and lives.
The announcement comes amid a series of incidents of fire in two-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs).
The device M201 creates the benchmark data of any battery by capturing five vital internal characteristics within minutes and at multiple touch points, such as at factory, warehouse, dealer end, and servicing from day one to the end of the life of the battery, MakerMax said in a statement on Friday.
This reference database then can be used for predicting the abnormal behaviour, deterioration, and safety index of any battery by comparing its vital characteristics with the benchmark through the algorithms developed by the company, it added.
While everyone is desperately trying to find answers through safer chemistries, advanced battery management system, battery cooling mechanisms, among others, the EV universe has yet not been able to find a perfect solution to thermal runaways and battery flares, said Akshay, the founder- director of MakerMax, who was earlier associated with Tesla.
"We at MakerMax help design the system and the devices to predict the battery behaviour and forewarns the users about the likelihood of an impending disaster as well as forewarn users to save property and life in case of an actual fire," he added.
According to him, while 100 per cent safe batteries are a global quest, one cell in a million can still trigger a fire during the lifetime of a battery.
"We need to tackle this urgent and critical issue comprehensively, starting with the batteries that are already in use in thousands of electric scooters while we are designing safer batteries for the future," he noted.
Stating that generally, the electric two-wheeler batteries used in India do not have enough mechanical safety features, he said "one suggestion to help contain the fire and minimize the damage could be dividing the battery into three or more mutually sealed compartments with pressure release valves rather than one thick metal box that has no outlet for expanding gases."
MakerMax said it also collaborates with battery manufacturers to place specially designed pressure, temperature, and gas sensors at the vulnerable zones in the battery to create three levels of "wifi-enabled audio-visual alarm system" that can depict the cautious, serious, or dangerous condition of the battery.
