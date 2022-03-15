Making $923 million of financing available for Ukraine, says World Bank

-
The World Bank is making $923 million in financial aid available for Ukraine, World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday.
"We actually made disbursements last week of $325 million, and we have a press release going out today showing that we now have $923 million that's been made available over the last two weeks including that first disbursement for Ukraine," Malpass said.
The government of Ukraine can use this cash to the most needed services, including pensions, he added.
