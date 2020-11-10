Donald Trump says media should be called out for election interference

-
US President Donald Trump on Monday said the mainstream media were so inaccurate in their polls that it amounted to "much more than voter and campaign finance suppression" and that they should be called out for election interference.
In a series of tweets, Trump said that Fox News, Quinnipiac Poll, ABC/Washington Post, NBC/Wall Street Journal were so inaccurate with their polls on him that it really is tampering with an election.
"They were so far off in their polling, and in their attempt to suppress - that they should be called out for Election Interference, Trump said.
"ABC/WaPo had me down 17 points in Wisconsin, the day before the election, and I WON! In Iowa, the polls had us four points down, and I won by 8.2 percent!" he said. Fox News and Quinnipiac were wrong on everything, he asserted.
"The worst polling ever, and then they'll be back in four years to do it again. This is much more then voter and campaign finance suppression! (sic) Trump said.
In another tweet, Trump said Pennsylvania prevented his campaign from watching much of the Ballot count. Unthinkable and illegal in this country, he said.
"Wisconsin is looking very good. Needs a little time statutorily. Will happen soon! Trump said, without giving any details.
Georgia will be a big presidential win, as it was the night of the Election! Trump tweeted. Nevada is turning out to be a cesspool of Fake Votes, he said adding that the finding when released, will be absolutely shocking.
The threshold identification of Ballots is turning out to be even bigger than originally anticipated. A very large number of Ballots are impacted. Stay tuned! Trump said.
Following a tense week of vote tallying, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, 77, on Saturday won the state of Pennsylvania and vaulted ahead in the race to become the next president of the United States.
Biden's win in the key battleground state put him over the threshold of 270 electoral votes, cutting off all avenues for his opponent, incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.
Trump has not conceded defeat yet and has alleged voter fraud.
