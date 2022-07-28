Mastercard warns of inflation pinch after solid quarter for card issuers

-
ALSO READ
Visa, Mastercard block Russian financial institutions after sanctions
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after Ukraine invasion
Australian watchdog sues Mastercard for anti-competitive practices
Mastercard Q2 profit jumps to $2.3 bn on rebound in cross-border spending
Indian applicants will likely have to wait longer for the US green card
-
By Niket Nishant and Manya Saini
(Reuters) -Mastercard Inc warned on Thursday that runaway inflation was sapping spending from lower-income customers, after rounding out a strong quarter for card issuers.
Consumers across the globe have been showing signs of cracking in the face of decades-high price pressures, with purchases at retailers including Walmart shifting away from big-ticket items to essentials and groceries.
"In the U.S., what you are seeing is a declining trend in terms of the growth rates on the lower income side of things," Chief Financial Officer Sachin Mehra said on an analyst call.
Mastercard's commentary was less optimistic than rival Visa Inc, which said it was yet to see signs of a pullback in spending from its cardholders.
While spending by affluent consumers and a surge in cross-border volumes have so far provided a bulwark against the downturn, that trend could take a hit as the U.S. economy stares at a recession after two quarters of contraction.
Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach also cited rising interest rates and a natural gas shortage as risks in Europe, the company's second-largest market and where payment volumes have been positive.
TRAVEL BONANZA
In the second quarter, the company's performance was propped up by the strongest summer travel season since the start of the pandemic, thanks to pent-up demand and the easing of COVID-19 curbs.
Cross-border volumes jumped 58% on a local currency basis in the April-June period, helping drive up gross dollar volumes on Mastercard's network by 14% to $2.1 trillion.
The New York-based company reported an adjusted profit of $2.56 per share on net revenue of $5.49 billion. The figures were higher than analysts' estimates of $2.36 per share and $5.26 billion, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU