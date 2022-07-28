Jack Ma plans to give up control of Ant Group, says report; shares fall

(Reuters) - Chinese billionaire plans to give up control of financial technology company Co in an effort to move away from affiliate Holding Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company's U.S.-listed were trading lower before the bell.

Last year, Reuters reported that Ant was exploring options for Ma to divest his stake in the financial technology giant and give up control.

Ant, an affiliate of Alibaba, has been subjected to a sweeping restructuring by China, whose initial public offering of $37 billion, was derailed by the country's regulators in late 2020.

Since the cancellation, Ant, controlled by Ma, has embarked on a regulatory-driven restructuring plan that would see it become a financial holding company.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)