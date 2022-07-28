Jack Ma plans to give up control of Ant Group, says report; shares fall

-
ALSO READ
Alibaba aims to add primary listing in Hong Kong, woo China investors
Jack Ma's Ant Group set to apply for China finance licence this month
Alibaba removes Ant Executives amid shakeup and increased Chinese scrutiny
China gives nod to Ant IPO, firm says it has no plan to go public
Alibaba's stock slips as big hopes on Ant IPO revival quickly fade
-
(Reuters) - Chinese billionaire Jack Ma plans to give up control of financial technology company Ant Group Co in an effort to move away from affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Alibaba did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company's U.S.-listed were trading lower before the bell.
Last year, Reuters reported that Ant was exploring options for Ma to divest his stake in the financial technology giant and give up control.
Ant, an affiliate of Alibaba, has been subjected to a sweeping restructuring by China, whose initial public offering of $37 billion, was derailed by the country's regulators in late 2020.
Since the cancellation, Ant, controlled by Ma, has embarked on a regulatory-driven restructuring plan that would see it become a financial holding company.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU