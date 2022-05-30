Australian watchdog sues Mastercard for anti-competitive practices

-
ALSO READ
What are surcharges and cesses, and how do they differ?
TMS Ep95: CSR, growing inequality, Vaibhav Sanghavi, Surcharge & Cess
US e-commerce sales growth slows down in 2021 holiday season: Report
US: Interfaith group asks Starbucks to drop vegan milk surcharge
Chinese credit card processor UnionPay rebuffs Russian banks: Report
-
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on Monday started legal proceedings in the Federal Court against Mastercard for allegedly stifling competition in the supply of debit card acceptance services.
The consumer watchdog said in a statement that it has instituted proceedings against Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte Ltd and Mastercard Asia/Pacific (Australia) Pty Ltd.
Mastercard's alleged anti-competitive conduct commenced in late 2017 in the context of the Reserve Bank of Australia's "least cost routing" initiative, aimed to increase competition in the supply of debit card acceptance services and reduce payment costs for businesses by allowing them to choose the lowest cost network to process their transactions.
This enabled businesses to choose whether their debit transactions were processed by Visa, Mastercard or eftpos, with eftpos often being the cheapest option.
"We allege that Mastercard had substantial power in the market for the supply of credit card acceptance services, and that a substantial purpose of Mastercard's conduct was to hinder the competitive process by deterring businesses from using eftpos for processing debit transactions," said ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb.
In response to the "least cost routing" initiative, Mastercard allegedly entered into agreements with more than 20 major retail businesses, including supermarkets, fast food chains and clothing retailers.
The agreements gave these businesses discounted rates for Mastercard credit card transactions, provided they committed to processing all or most of their Mastercard-eftpos debit card transactions through Mastercard rather than the eftpos network, said the consumer watchdog.
This meant that these businesses would not process significant debit card volumes through the eftpos network even though eftpos was often the lowest cost provider.
"We are concerned that Mastercard's alleged conduct meant that businesses did not receive the full benefit of the increased competition that was intended to flow from the least cost routing initiative," said Cass-Gottlieb.
The ACCC investigated allegations that Mastercard engaged in anti-competitive conduct by offering certain large merchants cheaper interchange rates (known as 'strategic merchant rates'), for processing credit card payments if they agreed to process Mastercard-eftpos debit card payments through the Mastercard network.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU