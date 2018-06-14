Media is America's 'biggest enemy': Trump after summit with Kim

is America's biggest enemy, said the US President as he singled out some outlets for trying to downplay the deal he struck with North Korean leader at their historic

Trump met with Kim on Tuesday where the two leaders signed a vaguely worded agreement that has been criticised by many in the US. On his return to Washington, Trump had also decleared that no longer poses a nuclear threat to America. Critics feel that Trump, the first sitting US President to meet a North Korean head of state, lavished praise on Kim, legitimising the young authoritarian leader.

Trump, 72, renewed his attack on the media, hours after he addressed a lengthy press conference in Singapore, trying to sell the "deal" he has struck with Kim, 34.

In a tweet, he singled out NBC and and wrote, "So funny to watch the Fake News, especially NBC and "

"They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with 500 days ago they would have 'begged' for this deal -- looked like war would break out. Our Country's biggest enemy is the so easily promulgated by fools!" he tweeted.

Trump's angry tweet apparently came following a wave of attacks launched on Jim Acosta, CNN's chief White House correspondent.

Trump officials had attacked Acosta for asking Kim and Trump questions during a signing ceremony at the Singapore nuclear summit.

Brad Parscale, the Trump 2020 campaign manager, said Acosta's press credentials should be "immediately" suspended, calling the journalist an "absolute disgrace" on Twitter.

Acosta had responded on Twitter to the suggestion that he have his press credentials revoked, tweeting, "Dictatorships take away press credentials. Not democracies."



Trump frequently portrays the news as one of his enemies, but rarely has he been this blunt about it, commented.

No modern American president has publicly spoken this way about the press, the network said while noting that former President Richard Nixon sometimes talked this way, but only in private.

"Trump relishes the fight. Time and time again, he seizes us-versus-them opportunities, casting the as an opponent that must be defeated," it said.

Trump had instituted the so-called " Awards" in January and the "winners" included the New York Times and CNN.

