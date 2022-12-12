JUST IN
South Sudan declares measles outbreak; reports 2,471 cases, 31 deaths
PM Sharif's son Suleman arrives in Pakistan after four years in self-exile
Four hit with corruption charges over EU lobbying scandal, two released
Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle's Christmas concert in Wisconsin
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 Lockerbie bombing
EAM Jaishankar to inaugurate India Global Forum 2022 in UAE today
Nasa's Orion capsule returns from moon, lands in Pacific Ocean off Mexico
UK trade minister in India to kickstart sixth round of FTA talks
Beijing's Covid gloom deepens as China relaxes curbs after protests
Lockerbie bomb suspect is in US custody, say Scottish officials
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Paul Silas, three-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
Business Standard

Methane from Nord Stream leakages may threaten ecosystem: Research

Research has shown that "a significant part of the methane gas that leaked from the pipelines on the bottom of the Baltic Sea did not rise into the atmosphere

Topics
Gas leakage | Environment | Russia

IANS  |  Stockholm 

Nord Stream
Nord Stream

More than two months after the first Nord Stream gas leak was reported, methane levels are still elevated and may pose a threat to the ecosystem, researchers at a Swedish university said.

Research has shown that "a significant part of the methane gas that leaked from the pipelines on the bottom of the Baltic Sea did not rise into the atmosphere. Instead, it dissolved in the water and spread with the currents," the University of Gothenburg said in a statement on Sunday.

"During the first two weeks, we saw extremely high levels of methane, almost too high for our sensors to measure and probably up to a hundred times higher than normal. Only now are we seeing a decrease back to normal levels, and even yet, we still sometimes see patches of very high methane," said Bastien Queste, an oceanographer at the university.

The research was done in cooperation with the Swedish marine research foundation Voice of the Ocean. Researchers deployed underwater robots to make continuous measurements and the data was sent to researchers through satellite, Xinhua news agency reported.

"That large amounts of methane dissolved in the water will probably affect marine life," Thomas Dahlgren, a marine biologist at the university's Department of Marine Sciences, said.

His theory is that the rapid decline of methane is due to it being digested by bacteria, something that would lead to overfertilisation and ocean acidification.

"That is what happened after a similar leak in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010," Dahlgren added.

The pipelines contained around 778 million cubic metre of methane when the pipelines were damaged, reported the Danish Energy Agency.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gas leakage

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 09:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.