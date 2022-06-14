Tech-giant Wipro to quadruple employee count in Norway to 350 in two years

IT services company Ltd on Tuesday said it expects to ramp up employee count in to 350 in the next two years, and is increasing investment there locally to help clients capitalise on digital transformation.

With increased local investment, is positioning itself as a core part of the business ecosystem in Norway, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT major said in a release.

" Ltd, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, is increasing its investment locally in to help its clients capitalise on digital transformation," Wipro said.

Within the next two years the company is looking to grow from 85 to 350 employees in Norway, it said.

"The increased local investment is part of our new operating model, which has identified the Nordics as one of the strategic market units in Europe. As such, we are positioning ourselves as an innovation partner to businesses in the region," Vinay Firake, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Nordics, Wipro Ltd, said.

The idea behind the new operating model is to empower local management to provide more in-depth local contact, decision making and investment for the long-term benefit of clients there.

"We firmly believe that technology is critical to solving the different challenges we face today while shaping the world of tomorrow. To help our clients realise their transformation goals, we will be looking to hire for a range of roles from IT consulting, engineering and industry domain all in the local market," Firake added.

Wipro first established itself in and the Nordics in 2006. Since then, Wipro has supported some of the region's largest by transforming their business through technology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)