Microsoft okays $40-bn share buyback programme, raises quarterly dividend

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft edges toward $1 trillion valuation, boosted by cloud business
Share buyback runs into tax roadblock, govt move may hurt repurchase
Microsoft tops $1 trillion after strong Q3 earnings, cloud growth forecast
Infosys gains 4% in two days on commencement of buyback offer
Triveni Engineering surges 10% as board approves share buyback proposal
-
Microsoft Corp
The company's shares rose 1.3 per cent to $140.35 in after-market trading.
Microsoft, which said it would hold its annual shareholders meeting on Dec. 4, also declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share, 11 per cent higher than the preceding quarter.
The repurchase programme, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time.
The Redmond, Washington-based company returned $7.7 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU