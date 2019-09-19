JUST IN
Microsoft okays $40-bn share buyback programme, raises quarterly dividend

The repurchase programme, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time

Reuters 

Microsoft
Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday its board had approved a new share repurchase programme of up to $40 billion and raised its quarterly dividend.

The company's shares rose 1.3 per cent to $140.35 in after-market trading.

Microsoft, which said it would hold its annual shareholders meeting on Dec. 4, also declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share, 11 per cent higher than the preceding quarter.

The repurchase programme, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time.

The Redmond, Washington-based company returned $7.7 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

 

 
First Published: Thu, September 19 2019. 01:57 IST

