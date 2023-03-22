JUST IN
Business Standard

Milwaukee mass shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 women, says police

A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the latest violence to target the city's young people, police said

AP  |  Milwaukee 

Representative image

A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the latest violence to target the city's young people, police said.

The 15-year-old boy died at the scene following the shooting that occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on the city's north side, Milwaukee police said. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the boy as Davion Patterson.

Five women, ages 18, 19, 21, and two 22-year-olds, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries, police said.

Investigators said they were looking for unknown suspects and trying to learn what led up to the shooting.

Jacqueline Moore trold WTMJ-TV her 16-year-old daughter was shot and killed in the same area nearly three years ago.

Fifteen or 14 years old, it doesn't matter it was still a child, Moore said. Somebody lost their baby again. Another Black parent has to bury their baby.

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 09:26 IST

