Milwaukee mass shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 women, says police

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden says 'enough' after another mass shooting in US leaves 5 dead
Police identify victims of US shooting, suspected gunman in custody
Multiple people killed after shooting at Walmart store in Virginia
Teen killed, four others injured in shooting at Texas lounge over weekend
US: 2 killed in Missouri's St Louis high school shooting, gunman dead
-
A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the latest violence to target the city's young people, police said.
The 15-year-old boy died at the scene following the shooting that occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on the city's north side, Milwaukee police said. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the boy as Davion Patterson.
Five women, ages 18, 19, 21, and two 22-year-olds, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries, police said.
Investigators said they were looking for unknown suspects and trying to learn what led up to the shooting.
Jacqueline Moore trold WTMJ-TV her 16-year-old daughter was shot and killed in the same area nearly three years ago.
Fifteen or 14 years old, it doesn't matter it was still a child, Moore said. Somebody lost their baby again. Another Black parent has to bury their baby.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 09:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU