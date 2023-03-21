JUST IN
Neo to partner with OpenAI, Microsoft to give free software, advice to cos
Business Standard

Strong earthquake of 6.8-magnitude jolts Pakistan, residents flee homes

A powerful earthquake of 6.8-magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday, the country's meteorologicial department said, sparking panic and forcing residents to flee homes

Topics
Pakistan  | Earthquake

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake

A powerful earthquake of 6.8-magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday, the country's meteorologicial department said, sparking panic and forcing residents to flee homes.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The quake shocks were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Swat, Noeshera, Multan, Swat, Shangla and other places, media reports said.

Television footage showed panic-stricken citizens out on the streets from their homes and buildings, the Dawn newspaper reported.

So far no loss to life or property has been reported.

The quake not only jolted parts of Pakistan, but it was also felt in north India.

Earthquakes are common in Pakistan.

The deadliest quake hit the country in 2005, which killed more than 74,000 people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 23:13 IST

