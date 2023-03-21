Strong earthquake of 6.8-magnitude jolts Pakistan, residents flee homes

A powerful of 6.8-magnitude jolted parts of and Afghanistan on Tuesday, the country's meteorologicial department said, sparking panic and forcing residents to flee homes.

The epicentre of the was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres, according to the Meteorological Department.

The quake shocks were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Swat, Noeshera, Multan, Swat, Shangla and other places, media reports said.

Television footage showed panic-stricken citizens out on the streets from their homes and buildings, the Dawn newspaper reported.

So far no loss to life or property has been reported.

The quake not only jolted parts of Pakistan, but it was also felt in north India.

Earthquakes are common in .

The deadliest quake hit the country in 2005, which killed more than 74,000 people.

