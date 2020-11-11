JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

ASEAN leaders to sign China-backed trade deal amid US election uncertainty
Business Standard

Moderna Inc on track to report coronavirus vaccine data in November

Hopes of the world soon getting an effective vaccine were raised on Monday

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Pharma Companies | Pfizer

Reuters 

moderna

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it was on track to report early data from a late-stage trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine later this month, two days after successful interim data from rival Pfizer Inc’s vaccine.
.

Hopes of the world soon getting an effective vaccine were raised on Monday after Pfizer said its Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on interim trial results.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, November 11 2020. 19:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.