Modi invites Danish cos, pension funds to invest in India infra sector

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka identifies 3.58 lakh bogus pension beneficiaries, saves Rs 430 cr
Private sector to drive growth of PFRDA pension schemes: Study paper
Tamil Nadu Govt employees expect restoration of old pension scheme
FM Sitharaman invites Canadian pension funds to invest in infra projects
Demanding old pension scheme, govt employees gherao Himachal Assembly
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited Danish companies and pension funds to invest in India's infrastructure sector and green industries.
Addressing media after his talks with Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, Modi said that over 200 Danish companies are already present in India and benefiting from the 'ease of doing business' initiative of the government.
"There are huge investment opportunities for Danish Companies and Danish Pension Funds in India's Infrastructure Sector and Green Industries," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
Danish companies are operating in various sectors like wind power, shipping, consultancy, food processing and engineering.
Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen hosted Modi during his official visit to Denmark.
Meanwhile, a IndiaDenmark Joint Statement issued during the visit of Modi said the two Prime Ministers underlined the importance of bilateral trade and investments and stressed the need to maximise the potential of economic ties between the two countries.
"They affirmed that robust bilateral investments and trade flows through diversified, resilient, transparent, open, secure and predictable global supply chains would ensure economic security and prosperity of their peoples," it said.
The two leaders, it added, also welcomed Danish investments in India especially in the renewable energy, water, terminals and port modernisation and expansion, food processing and engineering sectors and India's investments in Denmark especially in the Information Technology sector.
"They noted that such investments have made India the country where Danish companies have the largest number of employees outside of Denmark," the statement said.
Further, both the leaders agreed that the opportunities created by the Green Strategic Partnership will likely lead to an upward trajectory in bilateral trade and investment.
"In this context, the two Prime Ministers welcomed the launch of the 'India Green Finance Initiative', which aims to contribute to financing green projects in India with the purpose of accelerating green growth and job creation in India," the statement said.
On multilateral cooperation, the two Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based international order, and a strengthened and reformed multilateral system.
Modi and Frederiksen confirmed their commitment to work towards reforming the UN, including the UN Security Council, to make it more effective, transparent and accountable.
Frederiksen reiterated Denmark's support for India's permanent membership of a reformed UN Security Council, the statement said.
Prime Minister Modi confirmed India's support for Denmark's candidacy for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for 2025-2026, it added.
The two leaders also agreed to expand the cooperation on agriculture by a Joint Declaration of Intent establishing among others a Centre of Excellence on Dairy.
Modi arrived in Copenhagen from Germany where he held detailed bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chaired the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations.
It is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Denmark.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU