Demanding old pension scheme, govt employees gherao Himachal Assembly

-
ALSO READ
Atal Pension Yojna most popular social security scheme under NPS system
Cabinet may take up amendments to PFRDA Act soon; Bill in Winter session
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
Covid-19 pandemic: Himachal Pradesh reports 3 more deaths, 260 new cases
-
Hundreds of protesting state government employees Friday held a protest outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in support of their demand of restoring the old pension scheme.
The police tried to stop the protestors at different locations of Shimla but a large number of them managed to reach near the main gate of the Assembly at Kennedy chowk forcing the police to lock all the gates of the state Assembly.
The state government employees under the banner of New Pension Scheme Karamchari Mahasangh (NPSKM) headed by its chief Pradeep Thakur raised slogans Old Pension-Old Pension, Purani Pension Bahal Karo (restore old pension) by holding tricolour in their hands.
The protestors also tried to cross the grill near the Kennedy chowk to enter the Assembly but Baddi Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Chawla and his team foiled their attempt to do so.
A municipal corporation fire engine was also deployed in front of the state Assembly to use it as a water cannon to disperse the protesters. The state director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu was seen on the spot to monitor the security arrangements.
Earlier, the protesters across the state gathered at Tutu from where they reached at New Bus Stand crossing in the morning. From there, they tried to reach the state Assembly but the police stopped them at 103 railway crossing from where most of them reached at Chaura Maidan whereas several others arrived at Kennedy Chowk outside the main gate.
The NPSKM had started a 'padyatra', foot march, from Mandi on February 23 demanding restoring of the old pension scheme and announced to gherao the state Assembly on March 3.
In the Assembly, the opposition Congress tried to raise the old pension scheme issue today but staged a walkout when they were not allowed to do so.
The state government has constituted a three-member committee headed by the chief secretary to consider the old pension scheme issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU